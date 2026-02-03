Beyond the Wave: The Last Surfing Hippie

The film follows Bruce Gold, one of the last remaining hippie surfers in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa. A living remnant of a bygone era, Bruce represents a time when surf culture was rooted in freedom and recreation rather than competition.

Interwoven with sun-drenched footage of Bruce riding the iconic waves of Jeffreys Bay, the documentary explores his personal philosophy, his lifelong connection to the sea, and reflections from friends and family on the hippie surfer lifestyle. Through Bruce’s story, the film highlights the stark contrast between the soulful surf culture of the past and the fast-paced, commercialised scene of today.

Despite the changes around him, Bruce continues to live by his own rules—surfing for as long as his body allows—embodying the free spirit that once made Jeffreys Bay a mecca for surfers from around the world.