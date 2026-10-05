Bamb’amaza: A Story of Surfing, Community and the Ocean

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Bamb’amaza – Lessons from the Water is the latest film from Patagonia, following 12-year-old Othandwayo as she discovers surfing, the ocean and a sense of belonging in the water.

Growing up in Imizamo Yethu, overlooking Hout Bay, the ocean was always there. But it was only when Othandwayo found surfing that she started to see it differently — not just as something to look at, but something to learn from.

Her journey into the water began with Sentinel Ocean Alliance, the Hout Bay-based organisation founded by surfer Frank Solomon, which uses surfing and ocean-based programmes to connect young people with the sea and create opportunities along the way.

At its heart, Bamb’amaza is a film about everything surfing can give you beyond the wave — confidence, connection, community and a different way of seeing the world. Sometimes, you just have to get in the water and learn to move with it.

Director & Cinematographer: Arthur Neumeier

Project Lead: Patricia Simon

Production Manager: Sbusisiwe Luhlongwane

Producer Patagonia: Julia Schellekens

1 AC & Sound Recordist: Joseph Webster, Tafadzwa Pasi

Camera Assistant: Zion Wright

Editor: Tomas Wells

Sound Design & Sound Mix: Tsepo Adoro

Colorist: Nic Apostoli

Graphic Design: Nataša Lops

Executive Producers Patagonia: Jelle Mul, Alex Lowther