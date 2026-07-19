Ballito Delivers as Bonvalot and Houshmand Triumph

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BALLITO, KwaDukuza, South Africa (Saturday, July 18, 2026) – The 2026 World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series got underway in spectacular fashion at the Ballito Pro Presented by O’Neill, with clean, high-performance conditions providing one of the best finals days the event has seen in years. After a week of world-class action, Portugal’s Teresa Bonvalot and America’s Cole Houshmand claimed the opening Challenger Series victories of the season.

While local surfers enjoyed plenty of support from the Ballito crowds throughout the week, the opening Challenger Series event ultimately belonged to the international contingent, with South Africa unable to progress to the bunds even of the event.

Bonvalot made history by becoming the first Portuguese woman to win the Ballito Pro in the event’s 57-year history, defeating compatriot Francisca Veselko in an all-Portuguese Final. Returning from foot surgery after complications caused by sea urchin spines, Bonvalot surfed a composed, tactical heat to earn her second Challenger Series victory and take an early lead in the rankings.

The men’s Final delivered the fireworks the Ballito crowd had been waiting for as 2023 event winner Cole Houshmand overcame Brazil’s aerial specialist Weslley Dantas in a high-scoring showdown. After Dantas opened with two impressive frontside air reverses, Houshmand answered with a massive straight air that earned an excellent 8.90 and ultimately secured his second Ballito Pro title.

The Californian’s blend of power surfing and progressive aerials proved too much for the Brazilian, who nevertheless celebrated the best Challenger Series result of his career with a runner-up finish.

The Ballito Pro once again showcased why the North Coast remains one of the world’s premier high-performance beachbreak venues, with consistent surf throughout the waiting period setting the tone for the Challenger Series season ahead.

Bonvalot and Houshmand now head to the Lexus US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach wearing the yellow leader’s jerseys as the Challenger Series continues its five-stop journey toward Championship Tour qualification.

The Ballito Pro Presented by O’Neill was proudly supported by KwaDukuza Municipality, O’Neill, Corona Cero, Red Bull, SMG-Yamaha and the North Coast Courier.

ALL IMAGES: ©WSL