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Antony “Ant” Smyth is a world champ again. The South African took gold in Men’s Stand 1 at the 2026 ISA World Para Surfing Championship in Palm Desert, California, holding off Japan’s Shingo Kato in the final to claim his third world title.

Smyth set the pace in qualifying with a 14.44 and carried that form into the final against Kato, the 2024 world champion. A decade after winning his first world title in 2016, Ant dedicated his third to his late mother, who was there to see him win his first.

The six-surfer South African team finished ninth out of 22 nations at DSRT Surf, where the right and left peeled through a surf lagoon from 19 to 22 November. It was the first ISA World Championship held in a surf lagoon.

How the rest of Team SA went

Jean-Paul “JP” Veaudry finished fifth in Men’s Stand 2. The East London surfer put together a 5.80 on the right and a 6.80 on the left for a 12.60 total, finishing one spot shy of the final. JP won the world title at Huntington Beach in 2024 and took copper in Oceanside last year.

Sabelo Ngema finished seventh in Men’s Vision Impairment 2. Originally from Eshowe, Sabelo started surfing in 2015 while at Open Air Special School and went on to win the KwaZulu-Natal para surfing champs in 2019. Durban’s Addington Beach is still his favourite break.

Noluthando “Nolu” Makalima finished ninth in Women’s Prone 2. The Khayelitsha surfer, who won the South African title at New Pier in April, posted a combined 3.60 in Palm Desert. She got her start through the Siyaphakama Development Association and went on to compete through the Roxy Davis Foundation.

Raemondo “Rae” Lessing finished 12th in Men’s Prone 2. The reigning South African champ from Khayelitsha backed up his opening 2.70 with a 3.20 on the left for a 5.90 total.

Chase Winshaw finished 14th in Men’s Prone 2. The Cape Town Surf Riders surfer, who took silver behind Lessing at the SA Champs in Durban, scored a combined 2.77 across the right and left in qualifying.

A shout-out to team manager Camila Menell, head coach Dr Roxy Davis and assistant coach Sam Christianson for backing the crew throughout the week. And congrats, Ant. Three world titles, ten years apart from the first to the third. What a run.