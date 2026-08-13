Africa’s Largest Women’s Longboard Surfing Event Delivers Another Landmark Celebration of Surfing

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Muizenberg, Cape Town | 13 August 2026 The 9th LaMuse Classic concluded this week after four unforgettable days of surfing, community, empowerment and celebration, once again cementing its reputation as Africa’s largest women’s longboard surfing event. Hosted at the iconic Muizenberg beachfront, the event brought together 162 women and girls across 13 divisions, making it one of the most significant celebrations of women’s surfing ever held on the African continent. Proudly supported by Surfing South Africa (SSA), the LaMuse Classic has evolved far beyond a surfing competition. It has become a nationally recognised platform for developing female athletes, coaches, judges, officials and leaders, while creating opportunities for women and girls of every age, background and ability to experience the sport in an inclusive and welcoming environment. From four-year-old Isabella King catching waves alongside South Africa’s most accomplished longboarders, to the inspiring Lady Legends division, the event once again showcased that surfing is a lifelong sport capable of bringing generations together through a shared passion for the ocean.

One of the defining strengths of the LaMuse Classic remains its unwavering commitment to accessibility and inclusion. The Transformation Division welcomed 12 surfers representing development programmes including Surf Pop, Nine Miles, Surf Lounge and Sehla Surf, providing many athletes with the opportunity to compete on Africa’s biggest stage for women’s longboarding. The Para Surf Division, hosted through the Roxy Surf Foundation, continued to showcase the remarkable abilities of adaptive surfers, while the Novice and Style Starters divisions introduced many first-time competitors to organised surfing in a supportive and encouraging environment. The event also continued its tradition of inspiring the next generation through the annual Roxy Davis Foundation Women’s Day Surf Experience, where women from diverse backgrounds experienced surfing for the very first time with the support of an incredible volunteer team. Together, these initiatives continue to strengthen participation pathways and ensure that surfing remains accessible to women and girls throughout South Africa.

Competition throughout the weekend reflected the exceptional standard of women’s longboarding in South Africa. Despite difficult weather conditions during the closing stages of the event, competitors rose to the challenge and produced outstanding performances across every division. Among the standout performances was Emma Schermbrucker, who dominated the competition by winning both the Open Women’s and Under 16 divisions while also claiming the Highest Scoring Wave and Best Nose Ride awards. Young surfer Alea Hinz continued her impressive rise by capturing the Under 14 title, being named Surf Starlett and receiving a new longboard in recognition of her remarkable progression through the LaMuse Classic pathway.

The 2026 edition also marked a significant milestone in the event’s continued evolution with the introduction of its first-ever live broadcast. Produced by Open Plan Pictures, the livestream allowed family, friends and surfing fans around the world to experience the competition from Muizenberg in real time, significantly expanding the reach of women’s longboarding in South Africa while providing greater exposure for the country’s talented athletes. Beyond the livestream, the Open Plan Pictures crew captured the many stories that unfolded throughout the weekend, documenting not only the exceptional surfing on display, but also the people, community initiatives and lasting impact that have become synonymous with the LaMuse Classic.

Environmental stewardship once again formed an important part of the event. During the welcome function, competitors heard from Ocean Pledge and Just a Small Piece, whose beach clean-up initiative inspired competitors, volunteers and spectators to collect more than 2,000 pieces of litter around Muizenberg throughout the weekend. The evening concluded with the premiere of Being Present, a moving short film by Slingshot Media celebrating the unique relationship between people and the ocean.

The LaMuse Classic also continues to set the benchmark for female leadership within surfing. Contest Directors Ann Wright and Danielle Powis, together with Head Judges Caitlin October and Simone Marr, led an entirely female judging panel and event management team, demonstrating the growing strength and expertise of women across every facet of the sport. Running alongside the event was the International Surfing Association (ISA) Women’s Coaching & Leadership Programme, hosted in partnership with Surfing South Africa, and led by Tasha Mentasti and Shannon Ainslie. The programme provided an invaluable opportunity for female coaches from around the world to gain practical coaching experience during the LaMuse Classic, further strengthening the event’s reputation as a platform for athlete, coach and leadership development. Surfing South Africa extends its sincere congratulations to Chereé Thomson and Charmaine Adams, whose vision and dedication have transformed the LaMuse Classic into one of Africa’s flagship surfing events. SSA also thanks Roxy South Africa, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the International Surfing Association, Open Plan Pictures, SEAIER, the Roxy Davis Foundation, and every sponsor, volunteer, official, judge, coach, competitor and supporter whose collective efforts made another remarkable edition of the event possible.