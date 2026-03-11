Adin Masencamp’s Summer Strike Mission to J Bay

A solid swell developed off the coast of South Africa and it was the kind of forecast that had Adin Masencamp checking the charts again and again. We know that summer swells here can be unpredictable. They look perfect on paper and then disappear overnight. There was plenty of debate and plenty of ‘what ifs’, but eventually the decision was made to roll the dice and make the seven hour drive from Cape Town to Jeffreys Bay.

The gamble paid off.

When they arrived, Supertubes was firing. Long ruler edged lines wrapped down the reef with hardly anyone around. Scoring waves like that in the middle of summer is rare. Warm water, extra daylight, and endless walls running down the point made it feel like one of those sessions that does not happen often.

It was the kind of trip that stays with you the whole drive home. The kind you replay in your mind long after the last wave. Proof that sometimes you just have to take the chance and make the mission.