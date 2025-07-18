The 9Miles Project brought a group of learners from Cape Town’s underserved communities to attend the Corona Cero J-Bay Open, creating an experience that would shift perspectives and ignite dreams.

A Life-Changing Perspective

For Programmes Manager, Danielle Paulsen, witnessing these young people on the iconic shores was nothing short of transformative. “It is absolutely amazing and a big blessing seeing the kids standing on the sands of Jeffrey’s Bay,” she reflects. “I believe it’s a game changer and perspective shifter in their lives, watching and cheering on their favourite surfers.”

The impact was immediate and profound. “After each day, they’d share dreams and goals of where they would like to compete or how they could do the same manoeuvres and airs like Jack Robinson or Yaga Dora,” Paulsen continues. “This exposure has sparked a broader vision, inspired greater ambitions, and deepened their sense of purpose—their personal ‘why.'”

Discovering Hidden Potential

The journey offered more than just entertainment—it became a window into the participants’ untapped potential. Pearle Jenneker, who heads up Fundraising, Events, and Special Projects, observed remarkable growth during their time away. “This trip offered valuable insight into the potential of our young participants,” she explains. “We were able to identify emerging leadership traits, see their personalities shine, and observe unique skills and strengths in each individual.”

The experience proved to be a catalyst for expanded thinking. “Despite the challenges they face in disadvantaged communities, the experience has encouraged them to think bigger and explore new possibilities—for themselves and their families,” Jenneker notes. “We’ve also seen a noticeable boost in their confidence, which has been incredibly rewarding to witness.”

First-Time Adventures

For Shanna Leigh Harris, one moment stood out above all others. “One unforgettable moment was seeing one of our boys leave Cape Town for the first time, venturing beyond his hometown to discover the beauty of Jeffreys Bay,” she shares. “Each day, his passion for surfing and sense of adventure seemed to grow as he embraced the new experience.”

Harris emphasizes the daily reminders of why this work matters: “I remain truly grateful for the opportunity to witness the children’s joy and smiles during every activity—it’s a daily reminder of why this work matters.”

Breaking Barriers, Building Dreams

9Miles Project founder Nigel Savel understands the transformative power of such experiences better than most. “Many of our kids come from communities where opportunities feel out of reach,” he explains. “Experiences like these are crucial for our youth, as they break through the constraints and limitations imposed by their economic and social status.”

Savel sees these journeys as essential preparation for life’s greater possibilities. “The power of travel and the journey itself—engaging with diverse people, exploring various communities, and experiencing new realities—plays an essential role in this preparation,” he says. “Such opportunities equip them to embrace greater successes that are destined for their lives.”

Most importantly, these experiences plant seeds of hope. “They dismantle barriers, allowing young individuals to dream and cultivate hope for the future,” Savel continues. “Moreover, experiences like these foster a strong vision; they come to realize that the manifestation of a promise can indeed become a reality.”

A Community Investment

Dan Lutumbu, speaking on behalf of the organization, expressed deep gratitude to those who made this journey possible. “To our incredible donors and sponsors, a thank you is simply not enough,” he states. “Because of their generosity and belief in our youth, they’ve been given more than just a trip, they’ve been given hope, inspiration, and the opportunity to dream beyond their current circumstances.”

The impact extends beyond the individual participants. “Many of our kids come from communities where opportunities feel out of reach,” Lutumbu explains. “But through this investment, they’ve seen firsthand that there are people who believe in them, who are willing to invest in their potential, and who see value in their future.”

The Ripple Effect

The Jeffreys Bay trip represents more than a single event—it’s part of the 9Miles Project’s holistic approach to youth development. Using surfing as a vehicle for empowerment, the organization continues to provide safe spaces, structured programs, and comprehensive support for at-risk youth in coastal communities.

The 9Miles Project continues to seek partnerships and support to provide life-changing experiences for youth in underserved communities. To learn more about their programs or to contribute to their mission, visit 9milesproject.org.