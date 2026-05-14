- Advertisement -

Adin Masencamp’s latest strike mission to J-Bay was one for the books. Perfect swell angle, endless lines, and easily one of the best swells of the year so far.

Welcome to Vol. 1: JBay — the first episode of SESSIONS, a new series documenting raw strike missions, marathon surfs, and everything in between.

24 hours in J-Bay. Two sessions. 12 hours in the water. Completely cooked by the end of it.

Filmed by:

Ernst Ohloff

Brad Peens

JBay TV Ian

Thurtell Cole

Dixon Cape

Town Ventures