2026 Quiksilver King of the Groms – Durban

The 2026 Quiksilver King of the Groms returned after a long hiatus, taking place from March 20 to 22 at Dairy Beach in Durban. The event featured boys and girls competing in the U18, U16, U14 and U12 divisions, showcasing some of South Africa’s top junior surfing talent.

Conditions over the three days were generally contestable. Day One started with 2-foot waves, Day Two improved to 2–3 foot surf after early morning storms, and although the final day saw smaller waves, surfers still delivered strong performances in the semi-finals and finals.

A total prize purse of R35,000, along with valuable South African Surf Tour (SAST) ranking points, ensured high-level competition throughout the event.

Standout Performances

Maya Malherbe from Coffee Bay delivered one of the top performances of the contest, scoring a 9.33 in the U12 Girls Final, which she won.

Melokhule Zotshana, a Durban local and member of the Surfers Not Street Children programme, impressed with a second-place finish in the U16 Boys division, producing some of the best surfing of his career.

Division Winners

U18

Boys: Loghann Tilsley (Somerset West)

Girls: Leah Lepront (Scottburgh)

U16

Boys: Ben Esterhuyse (Camps Bay)

Girls: Leah Lepront (Scottburgh)

U14

Boys: Tom Pearson (Southbroom)

Girls: Maya Malherbe (Coffee Bay)

U12

Boys: Cody Painter (Kommetjie)

Girls: Adriana Canning (La Lucia)

Leah Lepront and Maya Malherbe were notable multi-division winners.

What’s Next

The next South African Surf Tour event will take place in Port Alfred over the Easter weekend.