A spectacular week of surfing, sunshine, and South African longboarding spirit came to a close on Saturday as the 2025 Billabong SA Longboard Championships wrapped up in unforgettable style at Lower Point, Jeffreys Bay at the weekend. Durban North’s Christy Gilmour and Jeffrey Bay’s Steven Sawyer took top place in the Open Ladies and Open Men’s divisions at the final showdown.

The event saw five days of world-class longboarding, competitors across 17 divisions – from Under 14 to Over 75 – were treated to flawless J-Bay walls, glowing sunrises, and daily dolphin sightings, setting the perfect stage for what is being hailed as one of the most successful editions of the event to date.

This epic contest is proudly presented by Billabong – one of the world’s most iconic surf brands – known for promoting a lifestyle rooted in ocean conservation, youth empowerment, and a community-focused surf culture.

Mohamed Dewan, General Manager of Boardriders South Africa, which includes the Billabong brand, congratulated all the competitors on an amazing performance throughout the five days: “We have witnessed some world-class surfing and the camaraderie that makes this such an exceptional sport. As title sponsors, Billabong would like to extend our congratulations to all the contestants for their skill and style, as well as to the event organisers for putting on such a successful competition.”

Commenting on their support of the 2025 Billabong SA Longboard Championships, Dewan said: “This event reflects who we are – deeply rooted in surf culture, passionate about our coastlines, and proud of our athletes. South Africa has some of the best longboarders in the world, and it’s our honour to support their journey. The championship not only showcased exceptional athleticism but also reaffirmed Boardriders’ commitment to nurturing and uplifting South Africa’s unique surf community, where heritage and performance meet lifestyle and identity.”

Junior Talent Lights Up the Point

Friday’s junior heats stole the show, showcasing the future of South African longboarding.

· Emma Schermbrucker wowed the crowd with a perfect 10-point ride and an 18.33 heat total in Round 1 of the U14 Girls, then followed up with a 9.67 in the Semis.

· Her brother, Ethan Schermbrucker, posted a strong 8.00 in Round 1 and an 8.83 in the Semi-Finals of the U14 Boys.

· Tallulah Golding stood out in the U16 Girls with an 8.23, while Matt Vosloo dominated the U16 Boys division with 8.50 and 8.67 rides in Round 1.

· Rory Dace, known from the shortboard scene, made an impressive transition to longboarding with an 8.00 in the U18 Boys Quarters and an 8.83 in the Semis.

· Callum Loftus scored a commanding 17.53 heat total in the U16 Boys Semis, and Eddy Harker contributed an 8.00 ride in the U14 Boys Semi-Finals.

Open Ladies Results

In a nail-biting final that came down to the last few seconds, Christy Gilmour, Tarryn King, Crystal Hulett, and Cara Stubbs exchanged waves in a tense finish. With all three front-runners catching rides in the final 30 seconds, it was Gilmour who sealed the deal with a clutch buzzer-beater, earning her the title with a combination of graceful nose rides and critical rail surfing.

1st: Christy Gilmour (Durban North, KwaZulu-Natal)

2nd: Crystal Hulett (St Francis Bay, Eastern Cape)

3rd: Tarryn King (Kommetjie, Western Cape)

4th: Cara Stubbs (Muizenberg, Western Province)

Open Men’s

The Open Men’s Final was a high-octane battle between Steven Sawyer and Sam Christianson, both going wave-for-wave in a tight heat. Sawyer’s composure and signature style earned him the edge with a heat total of 18.97, narrowly topping Christianson’s 18.30.

1st: Steven Sawyer (Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape)

2nd: Sam Christenson (Durban North, KwaZulu-Natal)

3rd: Shane Fourie (Eden, Western Cape)

4th: Thomas King (Kommetjie, Western Cape)

Anne Wright, Vice-President of Surfing South Africa and the Contest Director, commented: “2025 Billabong SA Longboard Championships was one of the most exciting contests I’ve been involved with. We had great weather and great waves solidly, for five days. Everyone surfed so well and to watch young surfers like Emma Schermbrucker who’s going to have a great future was so wonderful for us.

“This contest goes from Under 14 to super vets, and the longboard community is so amazing. A big thanks to Sharon from Billabong without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. And I’m so thankful to the locals for giving up their break for the past five days – Lower Point has been absolutely firing. We look forward to getting back here next year and look forward to next year.

“A special tribute goes to Billabong, whose title sponsorship has gone far beyond branding. Through their unwavering support of longboarding in South Africa, Billabong continues to champion the growth of the sport at both grassroots and elite levels. Their investment in this year’s event helped elevate every aspect – from contest infrastructure to athlete experience – and ensured the 2025 Championships reached new heights of professionalism and visibility.

“Billabong’s presence on the beach, their commitment to environmental stewardship, and their deep-rooted connection to surf culture played a key role in making this year’s championships a celebration of not only competition, but community, heritage, and future talent.”

The event was sanctioned by Surfing South Africa (SSA), supported by Kouga Municipality, and powered by supporting partners True Technologies, Pili Pili, Vissla, and Aquella.

For full results and event highlights, follow @Southafricanlongboarding on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.