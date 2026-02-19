Rolling Retro 2026 Brings Heritage and Heavy Hitters to Llandudno

Rolling Retro 2026 returned to Llandudno for a landmark edition of the event, with Monster Energy stepping in as headline sponsor. More than 100 surfers paddled out on vintage South African surfboards, turning the beach into a celebration of the country’s rich surf heritage.

The lineup blended world-class talent with local legends. Among those trading waves on classic retro shapes were Jordy Smith, Mikey February, Eli Beukes, Brendon Gibbens, Dale Staples, the Slijpen brothers, Frank Solomon, Paul Sampson, Cass Collier and Matt Bromley. The mix of heavy rail surfing and progressive flair proved that retro equipment still delivers high-performance moments.

A standout moment came during a heartfelt tribute to the late Ilan Sheer, as the community gathered to honour his contribution to South African surfing.

In the final showdown, the Dad Bods edged out the West Coast Boardriders in a fiercely contested heat. The winning team featured Smith, February, Solomon, Staples and Matt Kruger. Connor Slijpen claimed Best Male, Kiera Hoffman took Best Female, and Sampson secured Best Wave for his standout Superman air.

The Future Legends heat rounded out the event, highlighting the next generation of South African surfers and ensuring that the country’s deep connection to style, heritage and performance remains firmly intact.