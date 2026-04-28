100Wave Challenge Moves to Muizenberg

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With just over a week to go, the 2026 100Wave Challenge is gaining momentum as it prepares to bring together surfers, families, and communities for a full day of purpose-driven action.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, 9 May 2026 at Muizenberg Beach, following an important venue change from Strandfontein.

Originally set to be hosted at Strandfontein Pavilion, the event was relocated due to the early commencement of major upgrades at the facility. These improvements, confirmed by the City, aim to enhance accessibility and create a more dynamic space for the community in the long term. While the change means stepping away from a venue deeply rooted in 9Miles Project’s journey, it also marks a new chapter of growth and adaptability.

“The ocean has always taught us how to adapt, ” says 9Miles Project Founder, Nigel Savel. “Conditions shift, tides change, but you keep paddling. What makes this day special isn’t the venue, it’s the people, the purpose and the young lives we are standing behind.”

Now set against the vibrant and inclusive backdrop of Muizenberg Beach, the 100Wave Challenge continues to stand as more than just a surfathon. At its heart, it’s a movement, one that calls people to show up for young people in underserved communities.

Participants will take on the symbolic challenge of riding 100 waves in a single day to raise funds for 9Miles Project’s youth programmes, which focus on mentorship, education, surf therapy, life skills, and creating safe spaces for young people to learn and dream beyond their circumstances.

Beyond the surf, the shoreline will come alive with a wide range of free, family-friendly activities. From beach games, volleyball and sandcastle building to creative art activations, live music, djembe drumming circles and a meaningful beach clean-up, the day is designed to welcome everyone whether in the water or on the sand.

The invitation is simple: come as you are, bring your friends and family and be part of something meaningful.

To ensure a safe and well-managed experience, members of the public are encouraged to pre-register for activities. In addition to participating, the community is also invited to give. Every R100 donation earns an entry into the event raﬄe, oﬀering supporters the chance to win exciting prizes while contributing to a greater cause.

With a fundraising goal of R250,000, every wave surfed and every contribution made helps sustain 9Miles Project’s ongoing work across Cape Town, Elands Bay, and St Francis Bay.

As the countdown continues, the message remains clear: this is a moment for collective impact. A moment to gather, to give, and to be part of something that extends far beyond a single day.

For media enquiries, partnership opportunities, to pre-register or donate, contact:

info@9milesproject.org | 062 305 6176 | 082 042 7701

Because sometimes, the smallest actions, showing up, giving a little, joining in, create the biggest

ripples.

About 9Miles Project

9Miles Project is a nonprofit organisation that was founded in Cape Town in 2013 by Nigel and Sher’Neil Savel. Using surfing as a drawcard, 9Miles provides safe spaces and structured afterschool programmes

for impoverished and vulnerable children in marginalised coastal communities; and oﬀers food aid, literacy and academic support, mentorship, job creation, skills development, and holistic support to at-risk youth and their communities in the areas of Cape Town, Elands Bay, and St Francis Bay In South Africa. With headquarters at Strandfontein Pavilion, Cape Town, the organisation is a haven and refuge for kids who have very few resources, and even fewer positive role models in their lives. The 100Wave Challenge aims to foster community engagement, celebrate the spirit of surfing, and generate essential funds to support our youth and community programmes. We believe this initiative will not only raise awareness for our cause but also inspire participants and supporters to embrace the values of perseverance, community, and giving back by making a lasting impact in our communities.