100 waves of impact as 9Miles Project raises over R280 000 through the 2026 100Wave Challenge

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On Saturday, 9 May 2026, 9Miles Project hosted its 2nd Annual 100Wave Challenge at Muizenberg Beach, transforming the beachfront into a powerful celebration of community, resilience and collective impact.

Inspired by a global movement that originated in California, the 100Wave Challenge invites participants to surf 100 waves in a single day while raising funds in support of vulnerable youth. This year’s event brought together surfers, volunteers, families, sponsors, and community partners with one shared purpose: creating spaces of hope, belonging and opportunity for young people in underserved coastal communities.

From sunrise to sunset, participants faced powerful and demanding ocean conditions with unwavering determination. Yet the challenge became about far more than surfing. It became a reflection of what is possible when communities unite around a shared vision for change.

“Changing a child’s life cannot happen in isolation… it takes a village,” said Nigel Savel, Founder of 9Miles Project. “Real impact happens when communities come together and take collective action with a shared purpose to create safe spaces that also ignites opportunity. That is the heart behind the 100Wave Challenge, using recreation to unite people and build stronger, more connected communities.”

The shoreline came alive throughout the day with activities designed to bring people together both on and offthe beach. While surfers tackled the waves, families and supporters gathered on the grass areas where art activities, drumming circles, and lawn games created an atmosphere of joy and connection.

Environmental organisation Ocean Pledge led beach clean-up initiatives and a sandcastle building competition, encouraging environmental awareness and community participation among young and old

alike. Children were also delighted by a special appearance from Gizmo, the beloved Superbook character, made possible through a partnership with CBN Southern Africa.

One of the most significant milestones of the day was the event surpassing its fundraising target. With an initial goal of R250,000, the 2026 100Wave Challenge raised an incredible R282,590 in support of 9Miles Project’s youth development programmes.

Funds raised will directly support surf therapy, mentorship, educational support, life-skills development, and safe recreational spaces for children and youth across 9Miles Project communities.

“This year reminded us that progress is not made in perfect conditions,” said Sher’Neil Savel, Co-Founder of 9Miles Project. “It is made when people keep showing up, even when it’s tough, because someone else’s future depends on it.”

The event’s success was made possible through the dedication of volunteers, donors, sponsors, partners, and participants who contributed their time, resources, and energy to making the day possible.

As the sun set over Muizenberg Beach, the impact of the day extended far beyond the waves surfed. The 100Wave Challenge once again demonstrated the power of recreation, community, and shared purpose to create meaningful and lasting change.

For media enquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

9Miles Project

Email: info@9milesproject.com

Website: 9Miles Project

About 9Miles Project

9Miles Project is a nonprofit organisation that was founded in Cape Town in 2013 by Nigel and Sher’Neil Savel. Using surfing as a drawcard, 9Miles provides safe spaces and structured afterschool programmes for impoverished and vulnerable children in marginalised coastal communities; and offers food aid, literacy and academic support, mentorship, job creation, skills development, and holistic support to at-risk youth and their communities in the areas of Cape Town, Elands Bay, and St Francis Bay In South Africa. With headquarters at Strandfontein Pavilion, Cape Town, the organisation is a haven and refuge for kids who have very few resources, and even fewer positive role models in their lives. The 100Wave Challenge aims to foster community engagement, celebrate the spirit of surfing, and generate essential funds to support our youth and community programmes. We believe this initiative will not only raise awareness for our cause but also inspire participants and supporters to embrace the values of perseverance, community, and giving back by making a lasting impact in our communities.